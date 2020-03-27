Doom Eternal hides a discarded pistol that you can get and use like this

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the new Doom Eternal The Slayer has more than enough tools for the demons that invade the earth to spend the worst time of their lives being exterminated in really painful ways. But if you still feel that you could experiment a little more with the threshold of the pain of a demon, you may want to try a weapon discarded by the developers but accessible in a very simple way if you play on PC.

You just need to use Cheat Engine to unlock this gun with a command detailed by Dave Oshry, developer at RocketWerkz, on Twitter explaining that the gun was removed because it didn't quite match the pace id Software wanted the title to have.

Commands and stuff: g_enablePistol 1 go nuts don't break ur game https://t.co/rRYow6kU2J – Dave Eternal (@DaveOshry) March 27, 2020

The weapon is a pistol with a colorful animation like the rest of the arsenal when we get it and we equip it, it also allows to shoot semi-automatically or in bursts. It certainly seems less powerful than the rest of the weapons the Slayer can use in this sequel to the 2016 game, where there was a gun from the beginning.

DOOM Eternal has arrived on PC, PS4 and Xbox One with the best release ever for a long-running franchise, even reaching 100,000 players on Steam in a few days. You can read our analysis to find out why it is one of the great premieres so far this year.