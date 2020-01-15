DOOM Eternal: Hell explodes in the second official gameplay trailer

Share it:

As promised, Bethesda released today the second official trailer of DOOM Eternal, a reboot sequel released in 2016 and acclaimed by audiences and critics. This new video shows brutal action which distinguishes the series, raised here to the highest levels.

"DOOM Eternal enters 2020 by ripping and tearing apart with a new trailer full of demon-smashing action. Don't miss new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator, watch new bloody epic kills, watch the devastating power of the crucible weapon and admire what the id Software team has prepared for the latest chapter in the violent DOOM Slayer saga."

DOOM Eternal has appeared in over 350 lists of the most anticipated games of 2020 and has been awarded as best action game at E3 2019. The new DOOM will be available from March 20 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, also coming later on Nintendo Switch, the launch date on the Kyoto house platform has not yet been announced by the publisher.

Did you know? DOOM Eternal will not have the classic multiplayer Deathmatch, a precise choice of developers to better manage the game's Meta, improving this seen in DOOM of 2016.