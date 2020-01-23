DOOM Eternal for Nintendo Switch: the wait won't be too long

Share it:

As you will remember, Doom Eternal has been postponed because id Software and Bethesda they needed more time to finish the game and give players the best possible experience. Consequently, the version for Nintendo Switch of the game has been delayed, and is still without a release date.

It is precisely this version that in fact requires particular attention, given thehardware limited of the hybrid console of the Big N compared to that of the other platforms, and so the developers of Panic Button they will need some more time to refine it further, and will come after the release on console and PC. However, this will not be such a delay, according to the words of Marty Stratton:

"It will be released later than the console and PC versions, because we want to finish the game on these platforms first, then give Panic Button the time it needs to implement our finishes on the Switch version too. It won't be a big delay and we haven't a release date is still announced, but they are fantastic partners and masters of that platform. "

Stratton finally wanted reassure further fans: "I've played it a lot of times, but doing it on Switch from start to finish has been my favorite experience. Having the game in the handheld version was phenomenal. We didn't want to compromise in getting it out on Switch, and Panic Button is really on the right track. "

What do you think of his words? In the meantime, take a look at our preview of Doom Eternal.