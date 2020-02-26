DOOM Eternal: Final Impressions – IGN First

Share it:

Unless a pinky demon bit the skull of game director Hugo Martin and ate his brain after he had only finished half of his desasapland work on Eternal DOOM, we simply cannot conceive that the sequel to the incredibly good DOOM (2016) is not going to be one of our favorite games of 2020. We have played several hours of Eternal DOOM at this time, and from what we have seen, it is such a smart continuation and well executed that has ruined DOOM (2016) for us.

As revered as the original DOOM II of 1994 is, in retrospect it didn't really offer much, about the legendary original from 1993. Thirty-two new maps, some new monsters and a double-barrel shotgun. This DOOM 2, however, raises the bet a bit more compared to its predecessor. The flamethrower, for example, adds a new layer to combat spitting armor from immolated enemies.

Meanwhile, the ice bomb, an alternative of grenade, sheds health of damaged or destroyed enemies after being frozen by the icy explosion. That means you can now mix and match fire, ice, chainsaws, glory kills, bloody punches and more to manage resources more effectively and more specifically during the battle. Meanwhile, a double board in the air allows you to approach enemies with divine speed. On the other side of the weapon, the enemies now have weak points, such as the open jaws of the Cacodemons or the turrets on the Aracnotrons, which will make them much less dangerous during a frantic combat if you eliminate them.

It is this newly discovered versatility in combat makes 2016 feel slow and simple now.

It is this newly discovered versatility in combat, plus the pure chaos and the challenge of the shootings themselves, that levels DOOM Eternal and makes 2016 feel slow and simple now. But DOOM Eternal continues with our favorite aspect of its predecessor: taking you to the brink of death in a frantic battle, only to make you feel like a guy to get that bloody glory kill, restore your health and instantly change the situation in your favor. There is also an additional layer of masochism if you want it, thanks to the Slayer Gates and the Master Levels. The latter is something similar to a New Game +, in which you will go through known scenarios, but with a combination of remixed enemies, but also your complete weapon upgrades and your entire arsenal of skills. Slayer Gates, on the other hand, are mini pit stops to kill demons enter levels, as long as you find the key. Jump, fight a wave of demons, then receive rewards and move on.

And then there is Battlemode. It is the greatest creative risk of DOOM Eternal, since it is difficult for any multiplayer game to stay these days, and for better or worse, it is not immediately familiar. On the other hand, the familiar did not work for the multiplayer mode of DOOM (2016) … but this is 2v1, two demons against a single Slayer, and when we first played as demons, we discovered that it was easy to crush the Slayer. But soon strategies emerged and things changed. It is an intriguing way, and although we are honestly not sure of acceptance, because many of us are here for the campaasapland, it is bold and different and is, at least, fun to watch.

DOOM Eternal knows that Tony Montana is the equivalent in shooter making a mountain of coca at his table.

But all these evolutions and new features work in part due to the self-conscious playful tone of DOOM Eternal. He knows that Tony Montana is the equivalent in shooter making a mountain of cocaine on his desk. Know what it is the video game version of Mosh pit in a Metallica concert. It covers that, from his metal soundtrack by Mick Gordon to his secret toy dolls. And it also has fun and nostalgic touches all over the place, from the Daisy bunny at all levels (a wink at the end of the original DOOM rabbit slaughter) and another series of collectibles of those that are nice to find and find.

While DOOM (2016) felt like a game that we thought was something incredible, DOOM Eternal is strutting like a game made with full confidence in the style of Michael Jordan from day one. It's obvious while you play it, and all I've wanted to do since the last time we played it is to play it a little more. Let it arrive on March 20!