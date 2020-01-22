Doom Eternal "does not disappoint" for Digital Foundry: here is their analysis

Share it:

The announcement of the postponement of Doom Eternal had thrown the fans a little into despair, but according to what is seen in the first tests (by the way, have you read our preview of Doom Eternal?), The title of id Software does not seem not at all disappoint expectations.

He also talked about it Digital Foundry, who carried out his usual in-depth analysis of the game in the video that we show you as usual at the top of the news. Although the specifications of the PC used for the test are actually very high end (Graphics card RTX 2080 Ti, processor Intel i9, NVM eDrive), the site has expressed important words of praise for the game.

Now we have to see if the beautiful promises of this preview will then be kept in the final version, and above all if the game will prove equally pleasant even for those who have a decidedly not advanced machine like that of the Digital Foundry test.

In any case, both the graphic options and all the various items of the HUB can be customized quite thoroughly, as written by John Linneman in his discussion. What do you think of the video? Do you agree with Digital Foundry's analysis? What expectations do you have towards Doom Eternal?

Doom Eternal is coming on March 20 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.