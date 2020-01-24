Doom Eternal could reach PS5 and Xbox Series X according to its director

Share it:

If someone was thinking about the possibility that Eternal Doom It will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future, it probably did it for the same reason that its director has highlighted: logic. According to Marty Stratton, it would be logical for Id Software to end up making this port for next-generation consoles. Of course, time to carry it out until the new machines arrive, they will not be missing.

The revelation has come as a result of a question launched by the Metro to the director of the game. And Stratton's response made it clear that, although Id Software has not yet spoken internally about that possibility (to focus on the launch on the other platforms), it is something that excites them.

These were his words: "We haven't talked about that yet, but one of the most exciting things is that we are at the end of this console cycle, where our team knows this technology very, very well. Something that really allowed us to boost and maximize this hardware. And I'm very excited about what it means in the face of the next hardware. So I think it's logical that we push towards that, and honestly, let's try to be one of the best games on those platforms too. ".

Remember that Doom Eternal was delayed a few months ago. And finally it will arrive on March 20, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a little longer. However, Stratton recently commented that this wait will not be too long with respect to the release of the other versions.

During the last months, Id Software has not stopped creating expectation, ensuring that the title will be the largest they have taken so far. And taking into account the first impressions of the press, which has already been able to prove it (here you have ours), it looks as if many of these "warnings" will be fulfilled.

