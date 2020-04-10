DOOM Eternal congratulates Final Fantasy VII Remake with a spectacular image

Share it:

There are many ways to honor a game. And the truth is that Id Software is a specialist in that of congratulating other companies for the launch of new games. Not only does he do it with grace and originality, but he also publishes such spectacular arts as the one they have just shared on the occasion of the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake. And since an image is worth a thousand words … does this sound familiar to you?

As you can see, it is a really masterful way to recreate the cover of Final Fantasy VII Remake (which in turn was the NTSC cover of the original title), but with elements of DOOM Eternal. In this way, we can see Slayer with his sword and before an imposing building of the Bethesda game, as if it were the Shinra building.

The end result is so powerful, it could well serve as an alternate cover for either game. In any case, this could be the first congratulation of many others. Well, in the past we have seen how it usually happens that one opens the door and others take advantage to enter.

On the other hand, this Square Enix remake has been officially released today – and in digital format for the first time. And although it is still early to know sales figures, social networks are revolutionized with the subject. Therefore, it is expected that the commercial success of the game will become a reality in a few days.

As for DOOM Eternal, we learned today that Id Software and Bethesda have just released an update for the game. Or more specifically for the multiplayer Battlemode and only on consoles (PS4 and Xbox One). This is a modification to improve the balance of the games that does not even require us to download a patch. You have all the information in this other news.