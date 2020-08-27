DOOM Eternal at 1,000 fps with a PC running liquid nitrogen: the video of the incredible experiment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of the DOOM Eternal Slayers Club, the authors of ID Software share with us the efforts made by the X-Kom collective in an attempt to bring DOOM Eternal to 1,000 fps by overlocking a high-performance gaming PC cooled with liquid nitrogen .

Taking a cue from the statements shared at the beginning of the year by the Texan authors on the ability of ID Tech 7 to reach 1000fps, the X-Kom team has thus decided to take up the gauntlet ideally thrown at it by the authors of Eternal and find out if, through the ‘pushed overclocking of their most performing gaming configuration, they would have managed to overcome the fateful threshold of one thousand frames per second.

Here is the hardware configuration used by the guys linked to the Polish dealer X-Kom:

Processore: Intel Core i7 9700K a 6,6 GHz

Motherboard: ASUS Maximus XI APEX

Scheda Video: ASUS RTX2080Ti Strix a 2,4 GHz

Memoria RAM: HyperX Predator 4000MHz CL19 2x8GB

Disco rigido: Samsung 512 GB M.2 NVMe Evo Plus

Alimentatore: Be Quiet 1200W Straight Power

The real “magic ingredient” of the hyper-technological recipe followed by X-Kom to complete their mission, however, is represented by the well made in correspondence with the processor cooling system to introduce theliquid nitrogen necessary to bring the CPU and the contiguous elements of the motherboard to -196 gradi Celsius and in doing so, obtain the stability necessary for such a high overclocking.

Take a look at the video at the top of the news and tell us what you think of this project, but first we remind you that the full reveal of DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods is scheduled for tomorrow, August 27, during the Opening Night Live which will kick off Gamescom 2020.