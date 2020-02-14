DOOM Eternal: a plush cacodemon for Valentine's Day

Share it:

What's better than receiving a plush cacodemon for Valentine's Day? But it is obvious: to receive two cacodemoni of plush! This is what will happen to some lucky ones who decide to participate in the giveaway organized on the Bethesda Italia Instagram account: two soft toys, one for you and one for your partner.

To participate, as revealed in the post of the initiative, just put a like to the photo in question and to the official page, and share the post by commenting and tagging your own contact. To participate you have until February 21 2020 though, so maybe you should still go looking for a gift of Valentine's day for your partner, if you haven't purchased it yet.

For more information on the giveaway, please refer to the official regulation. If you want to learn more about Doom in general, you can take a look at our special on the series, from Doom to Doom Eternal. Also on our site you will also find our preview of Doom Eternal, to get ready for the release of the March 20.

What do you expect from the arrival of Doom Eternal?