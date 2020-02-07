DOOM Eternal: a new video shows the progression system of weapons and armor

Share it:

The US editorial staff of IGN continues with the publication of in-depth videos on the next one DOOM Eternal, whose release is scheduled for the second half of March. This time game director Hugo Martin accompanies journalists to discover the new weapon upgrade system.

DOOM Eternal it inherits the progression system of weapons and equipment from the original DOOM of 2016, updating and enhancing it in many aspects. As stated by Martin himself, the entire game structure will push the players to perform the proposed upgrades for the various categories of weapons and for the armor of the marine. The video then shows the new one Game codex which classifies the various infernal creatures encountered during the battle against the forces of evil.

Just a few days ago, the IGN guys had published an interesting video with the first ten minutes of the DOOM Eternal single player campaign that showed the Doomguy throwing himself into the action initially armed with the shotgun, then moving on to the inevitable chainsaw .

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that DOOM Eternal will be released on March 20 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while for the Nintendo Switch version it will be necessary to wait some more time. An in-depth preview of DOOM Eternal is available on the Everyeye pages.