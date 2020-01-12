DOOM and DOOM 2 update with 60 fps support and quick save

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Curated add-ons, support for 60 fps, quick save functionality and much more available now on all platforms in the latest update of DOOM and DOOM II. Players can now download and play a curated list of megaWADS which also includes SIGIL, developed by John Romero.

AddOn support

Add-ons can be downloaded for free from the main menu for both DOOM (1993) and DOOM II. We will launch them with an initial series of Add-ons, but we will immediately interface with the players for suggestions on the best WADs to be included in the future.

Support for 60 FPS

For the first time DOOM (1993) and DOOM II have the native support at 60 fps on all platforms, an increase compared to the original 35 FPS.

Quick Save

When you pause DOOM or DOOM II, simply press R / R1 / RB for save your current location. If players need to load that save during the game, they will only have to return to the pause screen and press L / L1 / LB.

Quality improvements

DOOM and DOOM II have been enriched with an arsenal of new options and quality improvements including the possibility of quick weapon selection, an improved level selection function, options dedicated to aspect ratio and brightness, a new split-screen HUD HUD and more.