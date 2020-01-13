DOOM and DOOM 2 are updated: fast save, 60 FPS and more

Share it:

27 years after the arrival of DOOM (1993) and 26 since DOOM II landed for the first time, both titles are updated to receive various functions that today are present in most titles that reach the video game market. To start, they receive the 60 FPS support and fast save functionality, two systems that are appreciated. Below, we explain step by step all the details of this latest update for the relaunches of DOOM (1993) Y DOOM II.

All the news in the latest DOOM and DOOM II update

Players who have this new version of the classic games can now download the update and enjoy a series of advantages and improvements, in addition to playing a selected list of megaWADS, including SIGIL by John Romero. On the other hand, these are all the news that we can find:

Additional support : from the main menu of DOOM (1993) and DOOM II All add-ons can be downloaded for free. "First we will launch an initial batch of add-ons, but soon we will contact the players for suggestions on the best WADs to include in the future," Bethesda details in his press release.

: from the main menu of (1993) and All add-ons can be downloaded for free. "First we will launch an initial batch of add-ons, but soon we will contact the players for suggestions on the best WADs to include in the future," Bethesda details in his press release. Compatibility with 60 FPS: DOOM (1993) Y DOOM II they will have, for the first time, native support of 60 FPS on all platforms, compared to the 35 FPS of the original games.

Y they will have, for the first time, native support of 60 FPS on all platforms, compared to the 35 FPS of the original games. Quick Saves : when accessing the pause menu in DOOM (1993) or DOOM II , we will have to press R / R1 / RB to save our current position. To load game, just return to the pause screen and press L / L1 / LB.

: when accessing the pause menu in or , we will have to press R / R1 / RB to save our current position. To load game, just return to the pause screen and press L / L1 / LB. Quality of life adjustments: DOOM (1993) Y DOOM II They have been endowed with a number of new options and settings, including a quick weapon selection function, an improved level selection function, additional aspect and brightness ratio options, a new split-screen HUD and more.

Source: Bethesda