Don't you remember when an episode comes out? Here is the practical Crunchyroll calendar!

Currently we are in the middle of the winter season and like every year, it is very easy to get lost among the multitude of interesting news transmitted in this period. Precisely in this regard, he came to our rescue Crunchyroll IT, sharing a practical calendar a few hours ago in which all the weekly appointments are present.

As you can see at the bottom, the convenient calendar compiled by the streaming site highlights all the anime-themed events of this winter. In the gigantic park offers high quality products such as Chihayafuru 3, My Hero Academia or Boruto, but there are also interesting new releases such as Somali and the Forest Spirit, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken and In / Specter. Let's analyze the appointments of the week.

Monday we start with Room Campspin-off of the most famous Yuru Camp which will return in a few months with a second season. On the same day the anime idol is broadcast TOrp Backstage Pass, the second season of Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki and the peculiar Seton Academy.

Tuesday and Wednesday it is the turn of some of the top titles, among which the third season of Chihayafuru, always composed of 24 episodes and now close to the conclusion, the incredible Ace of the Diamond 2, Black Clover, Ahiru no Sora, Radiant 2 is Re: Zero Director's Cut. In case you are passionate about Karuta, Baseball or Basketball, these will certainly be the best events of the week.

Thursday break with the interesting Somali and the Forest Spirit, which already with the first trailer kidnapped thousands of fans. Friday is instead the day of A Certain Scientific Railgun T, third season of the phenomenal seinen of Kazuma Kamachi. The same day also arrives Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It, currently available with all twelve episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The weekend is, as usual, the period in which the most popular series arrive. Saturday at 10:30 we start with the new episodes of My Hero Academia while the evening is the turn of In / Specter. The week ends in beauty with Boruto and the now famous Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken.

And what do you think of it? What's your favorite anime this season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!