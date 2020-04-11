Entertainment

Don't you know what to do during the quarantine? Online Hunter x Hunter is among the most recommended

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are many anime and manga that make fans suffer because of the slow production. Berserk, Nana, Bastard are names known to fans, but perhaps one of the most popular in this category is Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi. At the moment, neither the anime nor the manga is being published for the franchise.

Despite this, with the quarantine that has now taken half the world, there are many people who have more free time than before and are preparing to read or watch new works. Online, i Hunter x Hunter fans have not failed to recommend the product to those who have never seen it, while others claim to have started watching it again.

Twitter and other social media are chasing posts on posts where Hunter x Hunter is at the center of the advice, as you can see from the many posts extracted at the bottom of the news, with someone who also gave himself to the cosplay of the characters.

The Hunter x Hunter manga has just turned 22 but it seems that Yoshihiro Togashi has not used this opportunity to publish a few dozen more chapters on Weekly Shonen Jump and bring the total count to 400. Among the non-fans of the series it turned out instead to be, surprisingly, the mangaka of Gantz Hiroya Oku.

