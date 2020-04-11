Don't you know what to do during the quarantine? Online Hunter x Hunter is among the most recommended

There are many anime and manga that make fans suffer because of the slow production. Berserk, Nana, Bastard are names known to fans, but perhaps one of the most popular in this category is Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi. At the moment, neither the anime nor the manga is being published for the franchise.
Despite this, with the quarantine that has now taken half the world, there are many people who have more free time than before and are preparing to read or watch new works. Online, i Hunter x Hunter fans have not failed to recommend the product to those who have never seen it, while others claim to have started watching it again.
Twitter and other social media are chasing posts on posts where Hunter x Hunter is at the center of the advice, as you can see from the many posts extracted at the bottom of the news, with someone who also gave himself to the cosplay of the characters.
The Hunter x Hunter manga has just turned 22 but it seems that Yoshihiro Togashi has not used this opportunity to publish a few dozen more chapters on Weekly Shonen Jump and bring the total count to 400. Among the non-fans of the series it turned out instead to be, surprisingly, the mangaka of Gantz Hiroya Oku.
Quarantine Day 26#HunterXHunter #Hisoka #animecosplay #cosplay pic.twitter.com/XAajFZoTPY
– Marissa (@MarissaGoesMad) April 7, 2020
I'm late to the party, but #HunterXHunter is making quarantine much easier. pic.twitter.com/xxh23P17yz
– rG_linkxs (@rG_Linkxs) April 8, 2020
Hunter x Hunter
⭐️
I don't know why I waited to watch this, but this has been my quarantine BINGE. No Arc in this series is slow or bad. The fights / build up to the fights are god tier. You get emotionally attached. Only negative would be that the creator is on a hiatus ☹️
9/10 pic.twitter.com/dazWUC8Tlo
– ishh (@IshoCarrasco) April 8, 2020
Quarantine day ????
I'm watching the Hunter x Hunter anime from the very beginning. It is now 5am. No regrets 🤷♀️
– Charlene (@ ch4rfr4n) April 8, 2020
How is Bleach about to get a new season, but not Hunter X Hunter. This quarantine really has no one thinking straight
– Xavier (@TheGreat_Avirex) April 9, 2020
Me, using this quarantine to start #HunterxHunter for a 4th time: pic.twitter.com/3jmsDgl74K
– Cap’n Valken David (@CapnValkenDavid) April 9, 2020
What to watch in quarantine
Hunter x Hunter
one piece
Hunter x Hunter
Yu Yu Hakusho
Dororo
Hunter x Hunter
Children of Whales
death Note
Hunter x Hunter
Fullmetal Alchemist
Hunter x Hunter
Attack on Titan
Hunter x Hunter
Jibaku shonen Hanako Kun
Hunter x Hunter
– HxHNation (@HxHNation) March 28, 2020
If yall end up looking for a show to watch while you're in self-quarantine, it's time to watch Hunter X Hunter
The whole show is fantastic but the Chimera Ant arc is a masterpiece of writing and themes. It's extremely worth your time pic.twitter.com/mY4aa2UZWy
– netcode truther (@Radosity) March 19, 2020
Have nothing to do in a quarantine?
Go watch Hunter x Hunter pic.twitter.com/iAQyTBvfDw
– TAMARA LOVES ONLY ONE WOMAN (@atsumushoe) March 21, 2020
