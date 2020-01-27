"Don't worry, I'll take care of it": Gianna's response to Kobe Bryant about her legacy that nobody can forget

Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in which he was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Social networks have wanted remember the best moments of the player and also a fragment of an interview in which he told an anecdote of his daughter.

Watching this video of how Kobe Bryant expressed her daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. At this moment, hug your children and tell them how much you love them because you never know when they can no longer do it. pic.twitter.com/EL6lJJvNMI – Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) January 26, 2020

"Do you think your daughter wants to play in the WNBA? Wouldn't it be fantastic? "asked Jimmy Kimmel, presenter of talkshow 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Kobe's response was immediate: "Yes, it does. Sure."

To explain what his daughter had expectations about his future in basketball, Kobe wanted to add a little anecdote. "The best thing that happens is that when we go out and the fans come and tell me 'uncle, you have to have a child, someone who follows your legacy' … She interrupts and says: 'Don't worry, I'll take care of it "explained the player with a laugh.

Nine deaths in the accident

The Los Angeles Police confirmed the death of nine people in a helicopter accident in which There have been no survivors. Hours later, the mayor of Costa Mesa, city of Orange County in California, Mrs. Katrina Foley, confirmed the identity of three of the deceased victims In the tragic accident.

John Altobelli, coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Allysa and Gianna shared basketball equipment. So it remains to know the identity of 4 of the members of the accident that has claimed the life of the legend