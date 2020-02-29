'Don't talk to strangers', from Netflix, and his big book change

Netflix

According to Coben, this was not always the plan: "We did a lot of auditions and it didn't work. We tried men and then Hannah arrived and it was like" bam ". Although it was not the original intention to choose a biracial woman for the role, it is great for greater screen representation. And this was definitely present in the author's mind. In an interview for Variety he said: "We live in the golden age of criminal fiction. It has never been done with such a broad spectrum of characters of different genres and nationalities.". Change is not just a new way to tell the story with the perfect person for the role. In addition, the gender and race change It illustrates the important impact of the on-screen representation.

The change also implies clear feminist properties. Transforming the "villain" of a white man to a young biracial woman is an incredible movement to diversify the series, and also to make it more mysterious.

Netflix

If the two main characters were white men, the spectators would be better able to find a suspect. But this change makes the spectrum of suspects is much broader and more varied. With the comings and goings of plot twists, the change makes it easy for you to believe that the real bad guy can be anyone. This increases the tension throughout the entire series.

But it is not everything. Change too implies a lesbian relationship between Chrissy and his co-conspirator, Ingrid. When living together in the same single-bed apartment, their relationship is implicit, rather than having to explore it directly. In this way, we have the portrait of two complex female characters that appear to be gay or bisexual, but in which their sexuality is not the focus, positioning feminist discourse as the foundation of the story.

As the Villanelle of 'Killing Eve', the side queer Chrissy's "Don't Talk to Strangers" has nothing to do with being a catalyst for her character. Like their sexuality, the power of Chrissy's lies doesn't have to go over feminism to be a feminist.

Of course, even without the gender change, the series is undeniably feminist. Siobhan Finneran ('Coronation Street') plays the role of Detective Griffin, a woman whose love of life is complex, whose friendly relationships with other women are very important, and for whom her work is her world. The daughter of her friend, who works as prostitute or sugar baby To earn money and go to a university is not demonized. Instead, it is exalted that a young woman tries to take control of her finances in a time of crisis. Without falling into empty categories, lWomen in this series are portrayed without falling into more rankings than men., with multiplicity.

But, if the villain was not queer and biracial, 'Don't talk to strangers', it would be very difficult to avoid the common narratives that have so dominated the series of crimes, facing two white men in a kind of power struggle. Harlan Coben wanted to tell the story in a slightly different way on Netflix, so he hasn't been totally faithful to his book, transforming Chris into Chrissy. Re-imagining this complex plot, with the change of gender and the lesbian sub-plot, is not only great for representation, it is also a great way to turn the mystery of the series into something much more interesting, and rarely seen.