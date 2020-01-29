'Don't shake my hand, give me a hug': Nadal's majestic gesture after losing to Thiem

Rafael Nadal said goodbye to the Australian Open in the quarterfinals after falling to a magnificent Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 7-6 (6), and left the first world position in the hands of the Serbian Novak Djokovic who would become new number one in the case of becoming champion in Melbourne Park.

Nadal said goodbye once again to his least successful Grand Slam, where it has only one crown, after succumbing to the high tennis level proposed by Thiem that soared a set ball to the rest in the first round, as a 2-4 in the second set.

His defeat also deprived him of getting the milestone of becoming the first player in history to get each of the Grand Slam tournaments double.

At the point of defeat, Nadal went to the net to greet the Austrian and congratulate him on the match. Thiem was going to shake hands, like the rest of the players he faces, and Nadal skipped the protocol by dodging the net and offering him a hug for the tremendous effort and intensity He has had in the game.

At the end of the meeting, the audience of the central court said goodbye to Nadal with a loud ovation and the tennis player greeted them again. "What a warrior this man is!"said the official account of the tournament.

After its elimination, the Balearic will not be able to match the Swiss Roger Federer with twenty Grand Slam titles, which will play the semifinals against Serbian Novak Djokovic on Thursday.