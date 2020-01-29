Sports

'Don't shake my hand, give me a hug': Nadal's majestic gesture after losing to Thiem

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Rafael Nadal said goodbye to the Australian Open in the quarterfinals after falling to a magnificent Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 7-6 (6), and left the first world position in the hands of the Serbian Novak Djokovic who would become new number one in the case of becoming champion in Melbourne Park.

Nadal said goodbye once again to his least successful Grand Slam, where it has only one crown, after succumbing to the high tennis level proposed by Thiem that soared a set ball to the rest in the first round, as a 2-4 in the second set.

His defeat also deprived him of getting the milestone of becoming the first player in history to get each of the Grand Slam tournaments double.

At the point of defeat, Nadal went to the net to greet the Austrian and congratulate him on the match. Thiem was going to shake hands, like the rest of the players he faces, and Nadal skipped the protocol by dodging the net and offering him a hug for the tremendous effort and intensity He has had in the game.

READ:  Ponseti tells the story of Jon Vispe, collaborator of BE Adventurers with whom Rafa Nadal has turned

At the end of the meeting, the audience of the central court said goodbye to Nadal with a loud ovation and the tennis player greeted them again. "What a warrior this man is!"said the official account of the tournament.

After its elimination, the Balearic will not be able to match the Swiss Roger Federer with twenty Grand Slam titles, which will play the semifinals against Serbian Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.