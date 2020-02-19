Don't panic but Harry Styles was robbed on the street in London on Valentine's night

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen Harry Style at the Brit Awards 2020, first limestone the red carpet with a Gucci outfit and then perform on stage with Falling flawlessly. For the former One Direction, however, the past weekend was not an easy one. Just on Valentine's evening, Harry Style has been robbed in London by a man armed with a knife. Yes, on Friday night, the singer was in Hampstead, a wealthy area north of the British capital, when he would be approached by the robber who, with a knife in his hand, would have threatened him and asked to give him the cash.

Fortunately everything went very quickly and the robber ran away with the money, leaving Harry Style unharmed. A source reported to the Mirror: "He actually played well, quickly giving the assailant money and keeping both himself and the other man calm, and solving the situation. However, understandably, this left him very shaken afterwards. "

Metropolitan police confirmed what happened to the singer of Adore You Harry Styles and a representative said:

Police are investigating a knife robbery in Hampstead. The agents were contacted on Saturday 15 February about the accident that occurred at 11.50 pm on Friday 14 February. It is reported that a man in his early 20s was approached by another man who threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, but money was taken from him. No arrest was made.

As far as investigations are currently underway, at the moment, the robber seems to have got away with it.

The bad news for Harry Styles, however, would not end there. Saturday 15, in fact, just a few hours after the robbery suffered, the news of the death of the English presenter spread Caroline Flack, ex of Harry Styles. The couple would have had an affair when the One Direction phenomenon had just broken out and their story had caused a sensation given the age difference between the two, he 17 she 31. The singer wanted to pay homage to her, wearing a black mourning ribbon right on the jacket with which he trod the red carpet ai Brit Awards 2020.

Ai Brit Awards 2020, Harry Styles he was nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year, but did not win any awards. The former One Direction has not issued any statement regarding the robbery suffered, but we are happy that despite the great fright, Harry Styles is doing well.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE