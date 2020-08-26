Don’t open that door, the reboot loses the directors after a week of shooting

Share it:

As reported Deadline, Ryan and Andy Tohill have decided to officially leave the direction of the announced and awaited reboot of Do not open that door produced by Faith Alvarez, according to the site mainly for “deep creative divergences“, however, born just a week after the start of production.

The filming had in fact started last week in Bulgaria, but once there they would have clashed with the demands of the Legendary Pictures, arriving at the drastic decision taken even in a short time. Given the schedule now to be respected, a replacement was quickly found in David Blue Garcia, who should start sitting behind the camera as early as the next few days.

Alvarez made his bones in the world of horror films thanks to his directorial debut with the reboot of The House produced by Sam Raimi himself; he subsequently wrote and directed the horror Don’t Breathe, which we released under the title Man in the Dark, while more recently he jumped on the bandwagon of the film franchises with the latest Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill, sequel to men that hate women by David Fincher, who, however, did not reach the figures hoped for at the box-office, cashing in the meager sum of 35 million dollars in the world compared to the over 200 collected by his predecessor.

The reboot of Do not open that door it should come out in 2021, at a date yet to be decided.