Don’t forget October 3: remembering Fullmetal Alchemist

FullMetal Alchemist is a story that has moved millions of fans around the world and, even today, continues to accompany the childhood of many generations. The adventures of Ed and Al in search of a cure to return to their bodies continues to be an icon of the world of animation that deserves to be remembered.

Although the original work has been finished for many years now, fans continue to support the masterpiece by Hiroumu Arakawa continuing to fuel an already extraordinary popularity. Just think, in this regard, that FullMetal Alchemist was preferred to ONE PIECE in a recent survey in which thousands of enthusiasts participated.

Either way, today is an important date for the franchise since the October 3, 1911 Ed and Al faced the cruelty of life in which a pure and innocent dream turned into the worst of nightmares. That warning engraved on the protagonist’s status alchemist badge has a very specific meaning as it reminds him of the mistakes of the past and his responsibility to find a way to return the lost body to his brother. Over time, his watch has become a symbol of the franchise, an anniversary belonging to one of the most iconic titles in the world of Japanese animation.

