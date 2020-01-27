"Don't be afraid of being who you are": Driver of "The sun rises" presents his handsome boyfriend

The driver The sun rises, Roberto Carlo, She presented her boyfriend to all her followers and shared an acceptance message to start this 2020 on the right foot.

Next to a photograph where he appears with his partner in Paris, the driver spread a few words of encouragement for everyone to accept themselves as they are.

Loving is the most beautiful way to travel this path. DON'T be afraid to be who you are, do not believe yourself, or wear a single label, that nothing and no one defines you. You are the infinite possibility of doing and being WHO YOU WANT. Take it, life is one. I want a 2020 and a life where TODXS have the opportunity to love and be happy. Happy 2020, Happy life, ”wrote Roberto Carlo.

So, the driver of The sun rises He ended the rumors of his sexuality, which had made him the target of criticism for not speaking openly about the subject. His followers applauded the action and congratulated him on his relationship with Ruben Kuri, who is an expert in fashion.

Here the publication with which Roberto Carlo officially introduced her boyfriend Ruben Kuri:

