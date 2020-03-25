Donkey Van Rankin confesses how he got Luis Miguel women

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Because Luis Miguel could not "flirt" and sing at the same time, there was someone who would "stop friends" to get him women to have a good time, after his concerts.

Jorge El Burro Van Rankin was that trusted friend that the famous singer Luis Miguel asked him to get the most beautiful women to have fun in a big way.

This is confessed by Jorge himself in the television program Members on Air, which passes through Unicable and where he collaborates. He lived many anecdotes next to El Sol and that is one of them.

El Burro recalled that he once traveled to Argentina with Luis Miguel and asked him to get some girls for after his concert:

He gave me my badge all access in Argentina… he said to me ‘organize some girls for later, at the hotel, and he said to me: let's see * I can't flirt and sing, cabr * n’ ”.









Jorge says that the girls, when they saw the badge, were surprised and gladly accepted the invitation to live with Luis Miguel in his suite, at parties that lasted until dawn.

And he entered the suite with about 20 women, but not for me, because of the pinch * badge all access, but then he was pissed off too *, why did he upload so many, ”says Donkey Van Rankin in the interview.









You may also be interested: They catch Luis Miguel traveling in the subway (VIDEO)

And over the years Jorge and Luis Miguel stopped seeing each other, but were reunited in 2018 during the recordings of Luis Miguel, the series, production for Netflix, narrated the famous driver.

I went to Acapulco, I was nervous, I get out of the car, I am getting closer, I see him, a hug of about two minutes and a kiss, ”says Jorge about the day he saw Luis Miguel again.

Alejandra Ávalos refused to be more than a friend of Luis Miguel

In an interview for the television program The minute that changed my destiny, the Mexican singer and actress Alejandra Ávalos said that Luis Miguel wanted her in the 90s.

After asking him to have a relationship with him more than friends, she refused and he was offended. Alejandra made it clear that she preferred to have a beautiful friendship with him and not a love relationship.