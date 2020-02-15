Doncic's best triple that caused Trae Young's laugh

Luka Doncic remains one of the great protagonists of the NBA season. The Dallas Mavericks player signed one of the triple of the night during the game that faces the United States against the rest of the world in the Rising Stars Challenge. The base made his own field and provoked the laughter of his defender, Trae Young.

The reaction of the attendees was immediate: absolute madness on and off the track. Trae Young himself burst out laughing and hugged the Slovenian, who also smiled at the triple.

Doncic shines among internationals

The US team won the rest of the world in the Rising Stars Challenge (151-131), which opened the weekend of the 'All-Star' in Chicago, a duel in which Doncic dazzled in the international team, with triple from midfield included, and in which the American forward Miles Bridges was designated 'MVP'.

The game was in favor of the North American team after a great third quarter (44-24), but the result was the least in a day in which everyone present at the United Center were able to see the most triple Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks base, which will be present on Sunday in the 'All-Star' game, scored 4 of his 9 three-shot attempts, one of them from the middle of the field and held throughout the pavilion, included by a Trae Young who showed his surprise. Thus, he finished with 16 points and 5 assists in 24 minutes of participation.