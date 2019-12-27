Doncic returns after his injury and does it big

The return to the Slovenian base-escort competition Luka Doncic he felt immediately in the game of Dallas Mavericks who took advantage of their contribution and achieved the victory that allowed them to regain the leadership of division in the NBA,

After overcoming his first major injury in the NBA and signing an exclusive multi-million dollar superstar deal with Nike's Jordan Brand sports shoe brand, Doncic returned to action after missing four games and with a double-double 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists led the Mavericks to the 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic, who recovered from a moderate sprain he suffered in his right ankle, approached what would have been his ninth triple-double.

But with his seventeenth double-double of the season the Mavericks (20-10) are once again the leaders in the Southwest Division by beating the Houston Rockets, who had a rest day.

Doncic, who played 33 minutes, had played for the last time with the Mavericks on December 14 when he was injured against the Miami Heat, with whom they lost at home extension 118-122.