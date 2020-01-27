Doncic: "It's something I never imagined"

The Slovenian Luka Doncic will debut in the next game of the stars (All-Star) after being the second player with the most votes in the Western Conference, after the American LeBron James, four times better player of the NBA, something that assured that he has been “Crazy” and that “I would never have imagined”.

"It was crazy. I really appreciate the fans who voted for me. That they would have voted me like this is something that, when I was young, I would never have imagined. I am overwhelmed and very happy. For me it is important because I see people following me, voting for me and supporting me; That means a lot for me. For that, I am very grateful, ”said the Dallas Mavericks player in words collected by the NBA office in Spain.

Doncic also pondered the season they are doing and remarked that when it started, few people had them to take a place in the postseason: “It's going well for us. We are sixth in the Conference; A lot of people said we weren't going to be in the conversation by entering the playoffs. I am very proud with sixth place that we have and I just hope we get into playoffs. ”

This Saturday (23:00 CET) will be the great protagonist of the ‘NBA Saturdays’ that will face the Mavericks against the Utah Jazz, although the Slovenian highlights his strength as a team: “It's not just me; we are several leaders. We have guys who can lead, like J.J Barea. He is obviously our leader; He knows about basketball and has been in this for a long time, so it helps us a lot. ”