Doncic gets another triple-double in the triumph of the Mavericks against the Warriors

December 29, 2019
Edie Perez
Luka Doncic got triple-double for those Dallas Mavericks, who defeated 121-141 to the Golden State Warriors.

For Doncic it was his ninth triple-double of the season and he didn't even play the last quarter. In 30 minutes of play, Doncic had 31 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as director of the Texan team attack.

The Mavericks broke the streak of four consecutive Warriors victories. Tim Hardaway he achieved 25 goals and Kristaps Porzingis He added 18. The Warriors had as their top scorer D'Angelo Russell with 35 goals.

Damion Lee had double-double 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Alec Burks reserve finished with 16 points.

