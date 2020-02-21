         Donald Trump mocks the victory of 'Parasites' in the Oscar: "Can we recover 'What the wind took away'?"

Share it:

Donald Trump It will go down in history for many reasons – probably because of the wrong ones – but if there is something we should thank you for, it is your walking time bomb condition. Whether by tweet or loud voice, the 45th president of the United States of America is a machine to generate controversies, give headlines and, as in the case at hand, make a fool of yourself.

If we are talking about Mr. Trump in this holy house, it is because the Republican, during a campaign event in Colorado, and to the delight of the attendees, has had the occurrence of charge against the American film Academy and the overwhelming victory of the South Korean jewel 'Parasites'.

The politician has torn his number at stand-up comedy with a "How could the Academy Awards have been so bad this year? Have you seen them?" The public goes crazy, starts booing and, of course, Donald is coming up.

"The winner is … A South Korean movie! What the hell was it all about? We already have enough commercial problems with South Korea, and they give the prize for the best movie of the year? Is it good? ? I don't know. 'What the wind took away.' Can we recover 'What the wind took away, please? Or' The twilight of the Gods. 'So many good movies … "

To end the show, Trump has finished wondering if "This had happened before" , referring to the victory of a foreign film in the category of best film. Well no, Mr. Trump; It had not happened before. Bong Joon-ho and his 'Parasites' have made history – probably, for the right reasons -, becoming the first non-English-speaking film to win the Oscar's jackpot.

In Neon, the North American distributor of 'Parasites', they have not lost the opportunity to laugh at the embarrassment, making a retuit of the video in which you can see the intervention of the president – that you can see on these lines and has no waste – and suggesting that his opinion is understandable, because he does not have enough capacity to read subtitles and understand the film.

Thank you so much, president.