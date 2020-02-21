Donald Trump makes fun of 'Parasites' and Brad Pitt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last edition of the Oscars, Brad Pitt He finally took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'. At the beginning of his speech, the actor brought up a political issue: Pitt pointed out that the 45 seconds he was given to speak, and that that meant "45 seconds more than they gave John Bolton (the former National security advisor) in the Senate"The film star thus ironized how short the witness statement was in the political trial against Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in Colorado, the president of the United States disagreed with the speech of the actor, whom he called wise. Thus he referred to the Oscar winner:

"And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of him … He's a smart guy."

However, Pitt was not the only Oscar target that baffled Trump. He also had words for the winning movie of the night, 'Parasites', by the filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The president seemed to be upset because the tape comes from South Korea and received the award, unlike 'What the wind took away', winner of the same award in 1940, or 'The Twilight of the Gods', which ran out of the statuette in 1951. It certainly became nostalgic.

"And the winner is a South Korean movie! What the hell was that? We already have enough problems with South Korea on trade issues, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. Let's recover by Please 'What the wind took away', 'The twilight of the gods' … So many great movies And the winner comes from South Korea! I thought it was the Best Foreign Film, right? The Best Foreign Film? This had not happened before. "

What has been achieved by 'Parasites' has made history in the cinema. Never before has a non-English-speaking film won the award for best film. In fact, the plot of Bong Joon-ho doubled taking the best international film, in addition to the director and best screenplay.