Donald Trump is eliminated from Home Only 2 on a TV broadcast

It has happened in Canada and it has been an isolated case, but it has had such an impact that it is going around the world. The fact is that the Canadian television channel CBC has censored Donald Trump in his Christmas broadcast of one of the most classic films of these dates: Only in House 2. And the issue has not gone unnoticed either for the Trump family itself.

The cameo in question took place when the little protagonist (Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin) was lost and asked how to find the Hotel Plaza to a man who was, in effect, the current president of the United States. The fact is that in the broadcast of last December 25, this scene disappeared from the film.

And the most curious thing is that the CBC has assured that it was a decision to "adjust the film to the broadcast time". In fact, it must be remembered that this is a touch-up with respect to what the original film really offered. A touch up made in 2014, in fact.

In any case, these statements of the CBC arrive after there have been multiple spectators who have complained to the censorship. Without going any further, they have been accused of censorship by US chains as important as Fox. Even Trump's own son has shown his discontent.

On the other hand, remember that Disney is preparing a reboot of the saga. The production will arrive exclusively at Disney +, it already has a protagonist at the moment, and as we have been told it will be something different from the story we all know.

Sources: The Guardian / CBC