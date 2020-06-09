Donald Duck celebrates his birthday: the most famous duck in the world turns 86

Share it:

There are immortal characters that fascinate both young and old. Many of these accompany us from childhood and among the most iconic there are necessarily those mythical anthropomorphic animals made by Disney. With an almost centennial history, one of them celebrates his birthday today: it is Pauline Donald Duck, or Donald Duck.

Born on June 9, 1934, he made his debut in the short film "La Gallinella Saggia", with the American title of "The Wise Little Hen". At the time, Donald Duck did not look the same today but he had a much more elongated beak, a different blouse and much longer feet. Over time and various changes by the designers came to have the design of the Pauline Donald Duck we know today.

Although with 86 years on his back, Paolino Donald Duck it never ceases to amaze and fascinate readers of Disney stories. Last year he was even dedicated a special issue of Mickey Mouse, while his adventures continue to be present in all the numbers that also use his double identities: Paperinik, Double Duck, the secret agent Qu-Qu 7 and many others.

The unfortunate duck continues to be the protagonist of many stories even after years and we are sure that he will continue to do so for a long time. Again with regards to the Disney comic, a necklace dedicated to Mickey Mouse will soon arrive.