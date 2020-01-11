“Don political scientist”: Juanpa Zurita is trolled for confusing political trial with Trump's dismissal

Social media users trolled the Mexican influencer Juanpa Zurita, who decided to comment on international political news.

Who played Alejandro Basteri, brother of Luis Miguel in the singer's biographical series he used his Twitter account to affirm that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been dismissed.

Officially Donald Trump He has been dismissed. Interesting how the universe works, ”published the internet celebrity.

However, the US president was not out of office. The congress of that country only approved the start of the political trial against Trump We explain in detail what the situation is in this note.

Due to his wild comment, social networks did not forgive the talented actor and dedicated several messages to make fun of him. They even mentioned that I should be a political scientist.

Before the criticism, hours later Juanpa reacted and posted another message where he clarifies that Trump It is not dismissed and it is a process of political judgment that has just begun.

About Trump 🤫 The lower house (congressmen, majority democrat) put Trump in impeachment. And he seeks to dismiss him, but he is NOT. The vote is missing in the upper house (senators, mostly Republicans). That if you do not vote in favor, the removal will not proceed. – JUANPA ZURITA 🇲🇽 (@ElJuanpaZurita) December 19, 2019

It may interest you:

Luismi more in love and smiling than ever … He even lived with his fans in Miami! (PHOTO)

“I will be exonerated in the Senate”: Trump says he is confident after approval of ‘impeachment’