Don Patricio reveals the story behind ‘Counting Lunares’

After ‘Counting moles’,‘Enchochado de ti’ or ‘22: 23 ’, yesterday at 9 p.m. Don Patricio launched a new theme that promises to sneak into all the charts (and in our heads). It is called ‘In another story’ and goes from that common evil that we have all suffered at some time in life: heartbreak. "The protagonist goes to Cuba to forget his ex and during that trip he realizes that the place does not matter, but that everything is in his head," says the rapper, who also confesses that he wanted to do a guitar song , a ballad combined with 'reggaeton' rhythms.
Before listening to his new song for the first time, we were able to chat with the canary about his new projects, the possibility of getting more songs with his girlfriend Lola Indigo, the current situation of Locoplaya (the group that forms with his friends Bejo and Uge) or his experience recording the video clip in Havana. In addition, he finally revealed the story behind ‘Counting moles’ and it will freak you out (we don't deserve less after having had the song stuck in our heads for months).
First of all, press ‘play’ to see listen ‘In another story’ and watch the video clip:
How was the experience rolling in Cuba?
Very cool, we spent four or five days in the studio, with percussionists there and some choristers and they made everything super easy for me. Besides, the people, the weather, everything … It was a paid vacation. Reyes Day was cold in Toledo with my parents and the next day I went to Cuba, to the beach, escaping the bad weather from here.
Whose idea was it to do there?
From Havana Club, who proposed this project to record a video clip in Cuba. I already had several songs made and I sent them the one of ‘In another story’ because I thought it was the one that best fit. They liked it and gradually came to life. The result is a very cool video about love, about forgetting someone in Cuba.
Any crazy anecdote that you can tell us about the trip?
We were working all day, but I am very attracted to the attention that people hardly have to make ends meet and yet they give you everything. The dressing rooms were people's homes, I knocked on the door and asked if I could go to the bathroom and people asked me if I wanted something to be prepared for me to eat. There I realized that life is much easier than we believe.
You told me before that you already have other songs …
Buff … I have an egg.
Are they going out little by little?
Yes, today I was just meeting with my record label and we think it is best that I release a couple of 'singles' first and also, as I want to take off the jumpsuit of taking songs because I have a lot, I will make a small mixtape before summer .
Now that you are so focused on your personal career, how do you carry Locoplaya?
Whenever I have the opportunity, I tell people who only know me for ‘Counting moles’ that I come from Locoplaya, that I have a group with two more friends. And Borja and Uge come to many of my concerts, for example a week ago I sang at the Carnival in Tenerife and they accompanied me.
But the group is a bit parked …
Yes, but because of the circumstances. It's not because I want or because they want to, but because now this came out to me and I don't have much time. But as soon as we can, we'll get something new. In fact, I am trying to close everything with them to get music from here to summer and for the project to continue “forward”.
Will you get another great song with Lola Indigo?
Hopefully yes, we have prepared music, we have done several songs halfway. What happens is that I am with my things, she with her own … and hopefully we have time. I would like to make music with her, yes.
And other collaborations that you can reveal to us?
With a singer from Santo Domingo, who will leave from here to summer. I can't tell much more yet.
In another story … what would Don Patricio have been?
Attronaut, as a child you asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up and said “fly”. Then they took that illusion away from me and I wanted to be a clown, it seemed like a good job, to tour the city with a ‘show’ making people laugh.
Does that mean "counting moles"? Some say it is a Canarian expression, like "being on the moon" …
(Serie) Hopefully the 21st century has brought us a new expression, but no, it has no meaning. ‘Counting moles’ brings me an image to my head, which is an ex I had when I was writing the song. I remember being in bed with her, the two without clothes, losing all afternoon and saying: "Crazy, it's 9 at night, we were here all afternoon, we were going to the beach and we didn't even go". That is why the "I almost no longer take a beach counting moles".
What is the best and worst thing that has brought you ‘Counting Lunares’?
The best thing is the opportunity to do everything I am doing: traveling, giving concerts alone, being with a record company that bets on me, collaborations, playing the radio, knowing me … I have achieved all this thanks to the song. The bad? Well, all the consequences of fame, not being able to make a normal life.
Does it bother you that people stop you on the street?
No, I think I'm nice and I like to stand with people. What worries me most is that they secretly record me or that I can't be in a quiet place because they are going to take it out or tell it. Or being with my partner walking through Madrid and going out in the magazines. That is ugly.
You finished 2019 by thanking for all the good, how would you like to finish 2020?
If it is half as good as 2019, I am satisfied. I do not want prizes, great stadiums, or recognitions, just that things go well, go quietly to bed. Make my music and that every time people can go to see a ‘show” more dignified. Everything has been taken by me unintentionally, it was not my intention to do a solo project, I was just killing time while Locoplaya did not make music. Suddenly, it went well, I got on the wave and said "I take advantage now or never." But I don't sing well, what I do fairly well is to compose. And those songs have to be transmitted later on stage, so I want to make a more professional show. I would like 2020 to end with a ‘show’ with which I was happy in bed.
Are you not happy now?
Increasingly. But if I had a bad time in 2019, it's partly because of the por shows ’. I come from rap and I have to be comfortable with my audience to suddenly the ‘mainstream’. I left my comfort zone and last year I gave more than 60 dates and none was a concert of my own, everything was discos or festivals. Nobody came to see a concert of Don Patricio, but they went to the disco, they took their drunkenness and at 3 in the morning I sang them for half an hour, but people just wanted to listen to two songs: 'Enchochado de ti' and 'Counting moles'.
That is, this year you plan to make your own concerts …
I think so, but before giving a solo concert I would like the ‘show’ to be directed at festivals or events. And when I'm happy, do a concert in La Riviera or wherever.
Do you plan to reopen Twitter at some point?
It is that it does not help me at all, I hardly used it, just to read what others put and I do not earn anything. It's everyone talking shit, trying to point out the rest of the people for earning a pair of ‘likes’. I have not gotten into anyone ever in life, nor will I, if I am here it is to work, so why am I going to have Twitter?
