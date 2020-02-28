Don Patricio reveals the story behind ‘Counting Lunares’

Havana Club

You told me before that you already have other songs …

Buff … I have an egg.

Are they going out little by little?

Yes, today I was just meeting with my record label and we think it is best that I release a couple of 'singles' first and also, as I want to take off the jumpsuit of taking songs because I have a lot, I will make a small mixtape before summer .

Now that you are so focused on your personal career, how do you carry Locoplaya?

Whenever I have the opportunity, I tell people who only know me for ‘Counting moles’ that I come from Locoplaya, that I have a group with two more friends. And Borja and Uge come to many of my concerts, for example a week ago I sang at the Carnival in Tenerife and they accompanied me.

But the group is a bit parked …

Yes, but because of the circumstances. It's not because I want or because they want to, but because now this came out to me and I don't have much time. But as soon as we can, we'll get something new. In fact, I am trying to close everything with them to get music from here to summer and for the project to continue “forward”.

Will you get another great song with Lola Indigo?

Hopefully yes, we have prepared music, we have done several songs halfway. What happens is that I am with my things, she with her own … and hopefully we have time. I would like to make music with her, yes.

And other collaborations that you can reveal to us?

With a singer from Santo Domingo, who will leave from here to summer. I can't tell much more yet.

In another story … what would Don Patricio have been?

Attronaut, as a child you asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up and said “fly”. Then they took that illusion away from me and I wanted to be a clown, it seemed like a good job, to tour the city with a ‘show’ making people laugh.

Does that mean "counting moles"? Some say it is a Canarian expression, like "being on the moon" …

(Serie) Hopefully the 21st century has brought us a new expression, but no, it has no meaning. ‘Counting moles’ brings me an image to my head, which is an ex I had when I was writing the song. I remember being in bed with her, the two without clothes, losing all afternoon and saying: "Crazy, it's 9 at night, we were here all afternoon, we were going to the beach and we didn't even go". That is why the "I almost no longer take a beach counting moles".

What is the best and worst thing that has brought you ‘Counting Lunares’?

The best thing is the opportunity to do everything I am doing: traveling, giving concerts alone, being with a record company that bets on me, collaborations, playing the radio, knowing me … I have achieved all this thanks to the song. The bad? Well, all the consequences of fame, not being able to make a normal life.

Does it bother you that people stop you on the street?

No, I think I'm nice and I like to stand with people. What worries me most is that they secretly record me or that I can't be in a quiet place because they are going to take it out or tell it. Or being with my partner walking through Madrid and going out in the magazines. That is ugly.

You finished 2019 by thanking for all the good, how would you like to finish 2020?

If it is half as good as 2019, I am satisfied. I do not want prizes, great stadiums, or recognitions, just that things go well, go quietly to bed. Make my music and that every time people can go to see a ‘show” more dignified. Everything has been taken by me unintentionally, it was not my intention to do a solo project, I was just killing time while Locoplaya did not make music. Suddenly, it went well, I got on the wave and said "I take advantage now or never." But I don't sing well, what I do fairly well is to compose. And those songs have to be transmitted later on stage, so I want to make a more professional show. I would like 2020 to end with a ‘show’ with which I was happy in bed.

Are you not happy now?

Increasingly. But if I had a bad time in 2019, it's partly because of the por shows ’. I come from rap and I have to be comfortable with my audience to suddenly the ‘mainstream’. I left my comfort zone and last year I gave more than 60 dates and none was a concert of my own, everything was discos or festivals. Nobody came to see a concert of Don Patricio, but they went to the disco, they took their drunkenness and at 3 in the morning I sang them for half an hour, but people just wanted to listen to two songs: 'Enchochado de ti' and 'Counting moles'.

That is, this year you plan to make your own concerts …

I think so, but before giving a solo concert I would like the ‘show’ to be directed at festivals or events. And when I'm happy, do a concert in La Riviera or wherever.

Do you plan to reopen Twitter at some point?

It is that it does not help me at all, I hardly used it, just to read what others put and I do not earn anything. It's everyone talking shit, trying to point out the rest of the people for earning a pair of ‘likes’. I have not gotten into anyone ever in life, nor will I, if I am here it is to work, so why am I going to have Twitter?