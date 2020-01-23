Don Ignacio López Tarso celebrates his 95 years of life as a family

Share it:

Mexico City.- The first actor Don Ignacio López Tarso celebrated his 95 years in the company of his loved ones around 3 in the afternoon.

Juan Ignacio, son of the award-winning actor, gathered a large number of colleagues and friends at the actor's house to celebrate the party.

I feel very happy that my family and friends are with me this special day, Don Ignacio said excitedly.

"I want to continue as I am and live the rest of my life … on stage!", Revealed the first actor.

Recently the actor, in an intimate ceremony, with classical music, gave him the keys to the City of Mazatlan, the afternoon of Thursday, September 14.

The Mexican actor arrived on time for the appointment that day, dressed in white shirt and beige pants, wearing a smile on his face, he let himself be photographed.

After taking a seat, it was the turn of the mayor of Mazatlan who read a biography of the artist and revealed the reason for the tribute to him. Then images were projected on a large screen to complement the biography.

After the act of delivery López Tarso took the floor to thank the badge, and emphasized that he had to take care of the keys that had been given that late night, since it is a great commitment to deliver them.