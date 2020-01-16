 Don Cheadle would like to do a War Machine project in the style of the movie Iron Man

Share it:

Jim Rhodes's character has been an eternal secondary since that "Hombre de Hierro" 2008. The character came to gain more importance in the Iron Man movie saga by turning it into a War Machine like in the comics, but in the joint films it has remained a supporting role. For a time it has come to comment on the possibility of dedicating a film or series of his own, in fact in 2010/2011 a film focused on the character was in development.

Right now there is no known future for the character, and it seems that his actor Don Cheadle Nor is he particularly optimistic about the character's future. During a recent interview, Don Cheadle talked about his future potential as War machine after "Avengers: Endgame" and shared his wishes that if they did a project that revolved around War Machine, he would want to do something more like the first Iron Man movie:

If there was one, I would really want to dig into it and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for what it was. I think they can now go anywhere with the character.

When asked if there was any type of War Machine series in development at Disney +, Don Cheadle said that completely unaware, but it's also not something I have thought about, and it even seems that I see it as a closed stage.

I really do not know. I have not thought much about what it would be or if either would be. That was an 11 year trip.

