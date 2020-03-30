Don Cheadle will be the villain of Space Jam 2

Share it:

Last year we learned that Don Cheadle was joining the cast of Space Jam 2 And now, months later, it seems to have been confirmed that he will be the main villain of the film starring LeBron James.

It was the actor Paul Scheer, also a member of the cast of the film, who confirmed to the Clip City podcast that the UCM actor will be the bad guy in this comedy in which it is expected to see many of the most iconic characters from the Warner factory. Bros.

"In fact Don Cheadle, who I worked with on Black Monday, is the bad guy at Space Jam and he thinks LeBron is really cool. It was great on Train Wreck too"

So it looks like Cheadle is going to be the leader of the MonStars, the animated aliens who are going to stand up to the LeBron James team, although it was previously believed that he would be LeBron's guest star as was Bill Murray in the original film. It is also unclear if Cheadle will appear in the flesh or if he will voice some of the animated characters in the film.

It is not known when work will begin on the production of the film now that the film industry is paralyzed by the pandemic that has forced to send all the workers home and stop all the filming without a specific date to return to action. .

In the filming of Space Jam 2 you could see characters like The Mask, Joker and Pennywise, which has led us to think that we are going to see many licenses of Warner Bros. making cameos in this production madness.

