Don Cheadle tells how he entered the UCM and how many films he signed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent years actor Don Cheadle has been helping The Avengers in the role of War Machine, which has helped him to be one of Tony Stark's best friends in the UCM.

<img alt = " Rhodey James Rhodes is already an Avenger and already has a suit of armor as War Machine, so he would seem to be a logical in-universe choice to take on the mantle of Iron Man and continue the good fight in memory of his best friend. After all, Captain America’s friend Sam Wilson is set to now become the new Cap in Steve Rogers ’wake. But having already appeared in six MCU movies, actor Don Cheadle may very well be done with the Rhodey character for now. And Marvel Studios might also be looking to move on beyond the core family of Iron Man characters for some fresh faces to take over. Speaking of which… "class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/h/h2rhodeyh2/h2rhodeyh2james-rhodes-is-already-an-avenger-emandem -already_xuk4.jpg "/>

Recently the actor has wanted to open up about how he got the role, how quickly he had to make this important decision and for how many films he sasaplanded his current contract.

The truth is, I was at my son's birthday party on a laser tag and I got a call from my agent saying, 'Hey, I want to put you in touch with these guys from Marvel. They want to talk to you, but they want to offer you a role. ' I don't think it was Kevin Feige. I don't know who was on the phone. But they said, 'Hey, this is the paper. We want you on it. It's a deal for six movies. ' And I was like 'What? Oh, uh, okay … 'I was trying to do the math. I was like 'That's 11 or 12 years. I'm not sure'. And they 'Well, we need to know, because if you don't accept we have to go to the next person. So you have an hour. '

Cheadle continued telling that he returned to the birthday party to continue playing with his son and the guests while he discussed with his wife if it was the right thing to accept this role. He says that she supported him and told him to accept if he felt he wanted to be part of this universe. "This is something you have never done before […] Do you want to do something like this?"were his words. The actor's response we already know.

If the contract has not been extended beyond those six films he mentions, it is to be expected that we will not see Cheadle at UCM again, since he has already appeared in six feature films playing War Machine.

Source.