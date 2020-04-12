 Don Cheadle had to decide whether to accept being a War Machine in just 2 hours

Share it:

The actor Don Cheadle he recalled in an interview the casting proposal he received at the time to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays a Jim Rhodes, better known as War machine. Cheadle's arrival is one of the few recasting that has been carried out at the UCM, as we remember that in "Hombre de Hierro" The person in charge of playing the character was Terrence Howard.

The story comes from a conversation he had with The A.V. Club, reporting that the proposal came to him while he was in the middle of a laser tag party for his son's birthday, to offer him a contract to link him to six future UCM films.

I was at my son's birthday party, a laser tag party, and I got a call from my agent, and they said, ‘Hey, I want to put you in touch with the Marvel boys. They want to talk to you, but they want to offer you the part ’. I don't think it was Feige. I don't know who was on the phone. But they said: ‘Hey, this is the paper. We want you to do this. It's a six movie deal. ’. I was like 'Than?! Oh, uh, okay … ’. And I'm trying to do the math. And I said: ‘They are 11 or 12 years old. I'm not sure'. And they said: ‘Well, we need to know, because if you don't say yes, then we will move on to the next person. So you have an hour. ’.

Confirmation that his contract is for six films reveals that as with many other actors, his contract has ended with Avengers: Endgame, which we know is not an impediment to his reappearance in the UCM, but it would require reaching a new agreement.

Don Cheadle went on to say that Marvel Studios added at least another hour to its deadline to decide:

An hour to decide 12 years, and a role and parts that I do not even know, in the films that are to come that I have no idea what they will be. Said: ‘I'm at my son's party with a laser right now.’. They said, ‘Oh! Oh, let it be two hours. ’. So generous! So I go back inside, and I duck behind things, playing the laser tag, and talking to my wife. I told myself: ‘Should I accept the opportunity? Is this something I should do? ’ And she said, ‘Well yeah I guess so. All things being equal, this will be the case. You have never done anything like this before. Great special effects, franchise, movie for all ages. Do you want to do something like that? ’ I told: ‘In a way yes’. She said, ‘Well then give it a try. Let's do it. Try it'.

Terrence Howard's abrupt departure from UCM was, according to the actor himself, due to some problems with his contract, leading him to even face actor Robert Downey Jr. on the way.

