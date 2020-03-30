Don Cheadle could be the villain of 'Space Jam 2'

Share it:

'Space Jam 2' It is one of those projects that, for now, we don't know much about. What does seem safe is that LeBron James will be the protagonist of this sequel, which Ryan Coogler will produce. But if you were eager to know more, you should thank this news to one of the actors who make up the cast of the film, Paul Scheer, who just revealed in an episode of clip city podcast quite interesting information, and it seems that Don Cheadle will play the villain of this continuation.

This solves the question of what role the actor will play, about which the hypothesis had been raised that he could appear as a famous friend of LeBron James, in the same way that Bill Murray did in the original 'Space Jam'. If this is confirmed, it is likely that Don Cheadle is a member of the alien basketball team of MonStars cartoons, those we assume will challenge the Lebron James team. That, or it could bring his manager to life, a role Danny Devito played in the original film.

In any case, the podcast also pointed out that Cheadle is quite likely to end up doing a dub job instead of appearing in this sequel /reboot. The original film was a box office success, telling us how Bugs Bunny and his team challenge the Nerdlucks (a group of little aliens) to a basketball game to decide whether the Looney Tunes stay on Earth or move to a distant galaxy. to work in a Tontolandia Mountain amusement park. The Nerdlucks have a powerful secret weapon that makes them superior: They have taken over the best qualities of NBA stars (Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing). But also the Looney have a secret weapon: Michael Jordan !.