Dominik Mysterio is proud of the injuries caused by Seth Rollins

We go back to talking about the son of Rey Mysterio: After the announcement of the name he will use in WWE fights, Dominik spoke to reporters about his first experience in the ring.

Pending his first official match, which will take place during the Summerslam and who will show us the challenge between Prince Mysterio and Seth Rollins, Dominik has already suffered injuries caused by a clash with Rollins and Murphy: the two in fact have decided to hit him with shinai, wooden swords typical of kendo. Here’s what he told the microphones of WWE reporters Rey Mysterio’s son: “I was old-fashioned, so I’m proud of these wounds of mine. The fact that I got into the ring and got beaten, but then got back up and faced my opponents speaks volumes about my stamina.“.

It therefore seems that this experience did not frighten the young athlete, who is ready to take up his father’s legacy. All that remains is to wait to see Summerslam to find out how he will perform in his first match, which will see him face rival Seth Rollins. At the bottom of the news there is also the full video of the interview with Dominik, in which it is also possible to attend the event that caused several injuries on his back.

As you read in a previous news story, Sasha Banks and Bayley will also compete during the WWE event.