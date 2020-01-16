Dominican singer El Cata is arrested for alleged gender violence

Share it:

Santo Domingo.- Dominican singer El Cata, known for collaborating with Shakira on the song "Loca," was arrested for allegedly assaulting an ex-partner, the National Police said Thursday.

The Cata, whose name is Edward Edwin Bello Pou, was arrested on Wednesday in Santo Domingo by members of the Specialized Directorate of Attention to Women and Gender Violence when he was preparing to rehearse in a recording studio in the Villa Consuelo sector, according to a statement from the entity.

Police did not offer data about the victim, who was sued against the singer in a court last month.

The Permanent Attention Court of the National District issued an arrest warrant last December 2 against El Cata for alleged verbal and physical aggression against women, according to the statement.

When these accusations were known, last month, the woman's lawyer, Freddy Mina, told local media that her client suffered a "brutal and psychological abuse" constantly during the four months that the relationship with the singer lasted.

So, The Cata assured to ignore the accusations that weighed against him.

The urban and merengue music performer is known for the song "Ella e'loca con su tíguere", which gave rise to the "Crazy" version she recorded with Shakira in 2010.

The Cata also composed the song "Addicted to You" for the Colombian singer.

These successes attracted the attention of his colleagues, many of whom began recording a duo with him or asking for songs, such as Voltio and Ñejo & Dalmata, and Cuban-American Pitbull.

Bello Pou has also debuted as an actor, through his participation in several Dominican films and in 2012 he appeared on the list of People in Spanish magazine of the 50 Most Beautiful.

Currently, the artist is dedicated to the business sector with the launch of his watch line, in addition to presiding over the Los Dueños del Negocios Inc. record label.