Domhnall Gleeson and his ending

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' continues to give a lot to talk about months after its premiere. Over time, fans continue to question every detail of the script. The truth is that the farewell to the Skywalker saga is full of surprise twists, narrative flips and subplots that end almost at the beginning. It has been its narrative structure and run-down editing that has caused the film to be chaotic, to say the least. Many actors have already spoken to explain or, on the contrary, ask about the controversial and inexplicable fate of their characters.

Now it's the turn of Domhnall Gleeson that, remember, interprets the General Hux of the First Order. After two films in which he had positioned himself as one of the main villains, and aiming to be the main political rival against the dominance of Kylo Ren of the First Order, the ninth chapter ended him with the stroke of the pen. Turns out his role only served to rescue Finn, Poe and Chewbacca of the execution, limiting its entire dramatic arc to a useless tantrum that ends in a small act of treason. An action that, in addition, costs him the execution, discarding a promising antagonist almost before starting.

Speaking to IndieWire, Gleeson has admitted that he was expected to be a little longer. in the movie (although his is less serious than Rose Tico's, of course):

It would have been nice to have stayed around a little longer, of course. It would have been nice to see the spy thing a bit.

But Gleeson has no grudge towards JJ Abrams:

JJ knows what he's doing. I heard a kind of sigh in the cinema when it happened, so I understand that it was the right thing to do.

Already at Disney + in the United States, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to arrive very soon on the streaming platform in Spain. his Domestic edition is still dated April 22.