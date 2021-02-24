Domestic na Kanojo opening theme surpasses 100 million views

Through her official Twitter account, the Japanese singer-songwriter, Minami, announced that the music video for the single Kawaki wo Ameku (Crying for Rain) has exceeded 100 million cumulative views on YouTube. It should be noted that this song was the opening theme of the animated adaptation of Domestic na Kanojo (Domestic Girlfriend).

On the other hand, Kei Sasuga began publication of the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in April 2014 and finalized it in July 2020. The publisher published the twenty-eighth and final compiled volume on August 17.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Diomedea, under the direction of Shouta Ihata and scripts written by Tatsuya Takahashi, released in January 2019. The project released a Blu-ray BOX package in August 2020 that barely accumulated 830 copies sold in its first week.

Sinopsis de Domestic na Kanojo

In your teens, few things can hurt people more than the heartaches that come with unrequited love. Such is the case with Natsuo Fujii, who has been fascinated by his school’s always cheerful teacher, Hina. Discouraged by this unattainable desire, Natsuo pleases his friends and goes on a mixed date. There he meets Rui, a girl whose lack of emotion rivals his. After bonding over their mutual discomfort, Rui takes Natsuo home and asks him to have sex with her, hoping that the experience will prevent her friends from treating her like a clueless child. With his desperate feelings for Hina still on his mind, Natsuo hesitantly agrees.

Equally dissatisfied with their “first times,” the two decide to separate as strangers. However, before he even has a chance to process this experience, Natsuo’s father drops a huge bomb: he will remarry and his new wife Tsukiko Tachibana will now come to meet Natsuo. As if that weren’t enough of a surprise, his daughters, and, in turn, Natsuo’s new sisters, are Hina and Rui Tachibana, the woman he’s in love with and the girl he shared his first night with. Now, Natsuo must come to terms with the feelings he has for his stepsisters as his eyes widen to a darker side of love.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© Kei Sasuga / Kodansha / Domekano Production Committee