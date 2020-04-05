Domestic Girlfriend: announced the end, the last volume will come out with an extra erotic

Share it:

Over the past six years she has been passionate about the fight between the two sisters Rui and Hina to win Natsuo's heart. And it seems that little is missing for the revelation of who will be the final winner since the mangaka Kei Sasuga has updated on how long he remains at Domestic Girlfriend.

It has indeed been confirmed that Domestic Girlfriend will end with volume 28, whose release is scheduled for August 2020. If the tankobon version is still four months away, obviously the duration will be shorter for the magazine. At the moment volume 27 already has enough chapters to be published and, given the classic number of stories for tankobon, the serialization on Weekly Shonen Magazine should end in two months.

The deadline should be late May, the same month in which the penultimate volume of will be published Domestic Girlfriend. The author also revealed that until the end she will no longer take breaks and that therefore the story will proceed quickly towards the end. But the news does not end here because the last tankobon will be accompanied by a special.

Indeed, Kodansha's magazine revealed that together with volume 28, Domestic Girlfriend will enjoy a special volume which will contain all the most erotic scenes and chapters in the series. There will also be a special chapter that will be chosen by fans, although the modalities have not yet been clarified. The author, however, will be struggling with many problems since some do not like the possible victory of one of the girls of Domestic Girlfriend.