         'Dolor y Gloria': the scene for which Antonio Banderas deserves the Oscar for best actor

If a few weeks ago there was talk of the (monumental) discussion scene of 'History of a marriage' between its two protagonists, today's noise in the networks comes with what can be the scene that has definitely risen (if it was not already, something that I would not quite understand) to the great Antonio Banderas. We are talking about the most emotional moment of 'Pain and glory', by Pedro Almodóvar.

One of the great

To play the main character in the story of Salvador Mallo, a filmmaker in low hours that will be seen again on everyone's lips thanks to the new cinephile generations, Banderas is transformed into a spectacular interpretation exercise which shows, at times, some of the tics of the filmmaker who signs the film.

But Banderas is never alone. The secondary company that surrounds it only makes things better. For example, the first time the spectator and the protagonist they face their dreaded and hated past. On this occasion, next to Asier Etxeandia, the true revelation of the film.

But without a doubt, the sequence that has broken hearts from around the world and also that of the fictional character that Banderas plays, is that of the reunion with his ex-lover during the good times, which also comes through the great monologue that interprets the character of Etxeandia, who appropriates the life of Salvador Mallo as Banderas does that of Almodóvar. It will be for possessions.

After knowing your personal situations, one better than another (or maybe not), comes the moment that everyone is talking about, where Banderas' silence says more than a thousand words of the screenwriter (and director) of what is undoubtedly the great Spanish film of last season. Few hits as hard better fit as Mallo / Banderas. Leonardo Sbaraglia's contribution is brilliant.

Antonio Banderas deserves to win the Oscar. That beat after "your new family" is heartwrenching. pic.twitter.com/3eAfN62GJd – Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) January 16, 2020

But, if you have not seen it, do not be influenced by the drama of this broken intimacy. 'Pain and glory' is a celebration of life, cinema and forgiveness. A vitalist work full of energy and passion that we should not celebrate with all the kisses and hugs we can deliver. Good luck on the night of the Oscar 2020. A big kiss.