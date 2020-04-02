Dolly Parton Donates $ 1 Million For Coronavirus Research

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nashville, Tennessee.- Country superstar Dolly Parton will make a significant contribution to help fund the coronavirus investigation as she reads books for children who remain at home to prevent the spread.

The "9 to 5" performer, actress and philanthropist tweeted on Wednesday that she will donate a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for research on the virus.

I am making a donation of $ 1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. – Dolly Parton (@DollyParton)

April 1, 2020





Additionally, Parton is working with his charity The Imagination Library to read children's books on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern time for 10 weeks.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails books to children across the United States for free.

It is also available in Australia, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain.