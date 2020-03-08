Entertainment

Dokyu Hentai HxEros: poster for the spicy anime of Jump SQ

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Jump SQ is going through a really positive period. In just a few months, three thick manga from the monthly magazine Shueisha have in fact obtained an announcement of an anime adaptation: Kemono Jihen, Moriarty the Patriot and Dokyu Hentai HxEros. Like the other two, the latter has also had a surge in popularity.

Indeed, it has been announced that the volumes published so far in Japan by Dokyu Hentai HxEros have one total print run of one million copies. A result of all respect for the manga that combines eros and action on the pages of Jump SQ. But this is not the only novelty involving the work, given that a new one has been published key visual for the anime of Dokyu Hentai HxEros.

As you can see at the bottom, all the main characters are collected on the page: from the protagonist and the only male of the group Enio Retto, seen from the distance with her red hair standing out, to the various girls who will not hesitate to get involved in spicy situations, with the blonde Hoshino Kirara in the first place. A teaser trailer has already been released for Dokyu Hentai HxEros.

Dokyu Hentai HxEros is a manga written and designed by Ryouma Kitada and published on Jump SQ from 2 May 2017 and currently has nine tankobons under its belt. The work follows the story of Retto and Hoshino, two childhood friends who separated until adolescence when a being known as "Censor Bug", which feeds on human sexual energy, does not attack Hoshino. Retto will be able to intervene by saving his friend and from there he will have I start a battle to save humanity with erotic powers.

