DOGE’s New Guard: Greene, Musk and Ramaswamy Unite to Reshape Federal Workforce

In a bold move that signals the rising influence of MAGA Republicans, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is set to lead a new congressional panel working alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to reshape the federal workforce dramatically.

This development marks a significant shift in power dynamics on Capitol Hill, with Trump allies gaining unprecedented control over government efficiency initiatives.

Return to Office: A Strategic Downsizing Tool

Ramaswamy has unveiled an aggressive plan targeting federal workers, demanding their return to the office from 8 AM to 6 PM, five days a week. On Tucker Carlson’s show, he didn’t mince words about the strategy’s true aim: triggering voluntary resignations.

“If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home,” Ramaswamy and Musk declared in their Wall Street Journal piece. They estimate this move could lead to a 25% reduction in federal workforce numbers.

The Numbers at Stake

The impact on the Washington metro area could be substantial:

282,700 federal civilian workers currently employed in the DMV area

Up to 100,000 government positions are targeted for relocation outside of Washington

Implementation deadline set for July 4, 2026

Congressional Power Shift

The creation of the new Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee under the House Oversight Committee has sparked enthusiasm among Republican representatives. Several lawmakers have already expressed interest in joining:

Rep. Tim Burchett praised Greene’s potential leadership: “Marjorie would take no prisoners.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna voiced strong support

Rep. Cory Mills emphasized the need for “hawkish” fiscal oversight

Greene’s Remarkable Rise

This appointment marks a striking turnaround for Greene, who was stripped of committee assignments in 2021. Now, she’s poised to wield significant influence over federal workforce policies. “No topic will be off the table,” Greene stated firmly. “Our subcommittee’s work will expose people who need to be FIRED.”

Democratic Opposition

Democrats have voiced strong concerns about the initiative. Rep. Jamie Raskin criticized the arrangement, questioning the involvement of “two unvetted billionaires who stand to receive billions more in government contracts and subsidies from the government under Trump.”

The Road Ahead

The DOGE initiative represents a dramatic shift in federal workforce management, combining congressional oversight with private sector efficiency experts. With Musk and Ramaswamy serving as “outside volunteers, not federal officials,” this unusual public-private partnership aims to:

Rescind regulations

Reduce headcount

Cut costs

Relocate government positions

Enforce strict in-person work requirements

As Washington braces for these changes, the impact on federal workers and government operations remains to be seen. What’s clear is that this alliance between MAGA Republicans and tech industry figures signals a new chapter in American governance, one that could fundamentally reshape the federal workforce landscape.