Doesn’t Jared Leto get old? The actor reveals a photo of himself from the school yearbook

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jared Leto is 48 years old and therefore travels for his 50s, but many are amazed by this information, since over the last few years the actor’s physical change has not been so significant, so much so that ironically fans believe it is a immortal, or maybe a vampire as in the next film where Morbius will be.

On the occasion of the return to school of students from all over the world, with the beginning of the month of September, Jared Leto wanted to wish everyone a good return and return to study after the summer and especially after the months of distance learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, the actor posted on his official Twitter profile an old photo of him from the school yearbookwhere he was but a beardless student. The change is indeed there compared to the present moment, even if not as flashy as it should be …

Currently Leto, after his farewell to the Joker character following the bad treatment given to these in the final editing of Suicide Squad, he will be engaged in the production of the third TRON for Disney, for which he had long been rumored as a possible protagonist. For years, there has been talk of a film with 30 Seconds To Mars frontman and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto (in double capacity as actor and producer), but so far the details about it have been decidedly nebulous, as has the fate of the film itself.

“I am very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will star in TRON. We will work as hard as possible to create something that I hope you will all love. We have very special ideas in store for all of you. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this to life. movies, especially since both the original video game and the first movie had a fundamental impact on me as a child. The fact that I can be part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. ”