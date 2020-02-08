Does Weekly Shonen Jump test for the future? Two series only start for digital

Share it:

There is never a moment of peace for the mangaka of Shueisha's most famous magazine. Weekly Shonen Jump has started new series in the past few months, five from December to now, yet has decided to hire other authors to prepare further content for readers from Monday's issue. But with one particularity compared to the usual methods.

During the week, Weekly Shonen Jump decided to make two unpublished miniseries debut in the magazine. The first one will be Raven Burai by Kobayashi Eiken, focused on street fighting; the author had already participated in the Gold Future Cup several years ago, while preparing an oneshot called Raven Burai for Jump GIGA in 2017. The second miniseries will be Harakiri Gomen of Naba Fusai, where at the center of the events there will be a young samurai with blue eyes. At the bottom you can see the previews of both works.

The special feature of these Weekly Shonen Jump miniseries is that they will be published only in the digital edition of the magazine. Strangely, the editorial staff decided to diversify the offer between the paper volume and the one that can be purchased online, providing the latter with exclusive content. It is further strange that Weekly Shonen Jump has not chosen to start these two miniseries on Jump +, the platform it owns and which already publishes several titles exclusively digitally, including miniseries by more or less established authors.

That Weekly Shonen Jump is preparing for a generational leap, going from the importance of the paper edition to the digital one? Among other things, it is not the first exclusively digital initiative: oneshots from the authors of Naruto and Haikyu will also arrive.