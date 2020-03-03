Does the promo for the new Pokémon episode herald an important evolution ahead?

Share it:

Since its arrival on the market, the new series dedicated to Pokémon has managed to conquer the interest of the vast public that has always been very attached to the franchise, a production that has also focused heavily on the nostalgia factor, in fact making us meet again Pokémon and settings already seen in the many other series of the brand.

Despite this desire to "return to origins", the work also focused on making us discover new characters and Pokémon, with Go and his beloved Scorbunny playing the lion's share. Go is in fact in all respects Ash's new shoulder and together with the latter, the two have already been able to live a succession of incredible adventures that have been able to greatly enhance the fans.

Apparently, however, it would seem that an important event will surprise the public with the arrival of the next episode of the work. Through some promo images released on Twitter that quickly made the rounds of the web, it was indeed revealed that important events are about to involve Go's Scorbunny. In particular, the message used reads:

"Scorbunny gained a lot of experience with Go, and when does he discover a new power …?!"

As easily imaginable, many immediately pointed the finger at a possible evolution of the Pokémon, an event that if it materialized would surely surprise many fans, since we have rarely seen evolutions for the "main" Pokémon of the various series dedicated to the franchise . At the same time, however, some users have pointed out how the images used for the promo are taken from an episode that has already gone out – for the clarification, the eleventh -, a discovery that has raised several doubts about the validity of the whole. In short, for the moment we can not help but wait for the publication of the episode, when we will discover the long-awaited truth on the matter.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that even the last episode of the Pokémon series had made a lot of talk about itself thanks to the official presentation of the Go family. Also, in case you were interested, in the last few weeks it has been published on Youtube the second installment of Pokémon Twilight Wings.